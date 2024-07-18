7 Upcoming Movies Of Triptii Dimri: Bad Newz To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

By: Sachin T | July 18, 2024
Actress Triptii Dimri has emerged to be the 'national crush' ever since her small but significant role in Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 film, Animal
The film catapulted her to overnight fame and success, and she now has her hands full with a slew of projects
Triptii will be next seen in the film Bad Newz, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The film will release in theatres on July 19
Post that, Triptii will share the screen with RajKummar Rao for the first time in the romcom, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
As she forays into commercial Bollywood cinema, Triptii is all set to star in the third film of the cult Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise opposite Kartik Aaryan
She has another movie with Kartik in the pipeline, and while not much has been revealed about it yet, it will reportedly be directed by Anurag Basu
Triptii Dimri recently announced that she is all set to feature in Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The romance drama is based on the story of two star-crossed lovers belonging to different castes
After a tiny role in Animal, Triptii is all set to play one of the essential characters in its sequel, Animal Park, which will again be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and star Ranbir Kapoor
If reports are to be believed, Triptii will share the screen with Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's next, titled Tere Ishq Mein
