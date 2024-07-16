 Bad Newz: CBFC Censors Vicky Kaushal & Triptii Dimri’s Kissing Scenes Of 27 Seconds
Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz revolves around heteropaternal superfecundation.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Bad Newz: CBFC Censors Vicky Kaushal & Triptii Dimri’s Kissing Scenes Of 27 Seconds | Photo Via Instagram

Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz, also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, is just a few days away from its release. Ahead of it, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made some changes and asked the makers to modify the lip-lock in the movie.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC has censored three kissing scenes between two characters, although no audio cuts were made.

"There are three such scenes: one of 9 seconds, the second of 10 seconds, and the third of 8 seconds. In all, the CBFC made changes in these three scenes, totaling 27 seconds," added the report.Bad Newz

The report further stated that not a single frame has been cut. The kissing scenes have been 'modified.'

The CBFC also made other minor changes to the movie, such as replacing the opening disclaimer, adding an anti-alcohol warning, and increasing the font size of the anti-alcohol warning.

