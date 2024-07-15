 Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk Travel By Delhi Metro Amid Bad Newz Promotions; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk Travel By Delhi Metro Amid Bad Newz Promotions; Video Goes Viral

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk Travel By Delhi Metro Amid Bad Newz Promotions; Video Goes Viral

The actors opted for a humble mode of transportation, taking the Delhi Metro to travel across the city amid the promotions of Bad Newz

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
article-image

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk ditched their swanky cars and opted for a humble mode of transportation, taking the Delhi Metro to travel across the city amid the promotions of their upcoming film, Bad Newz. Several pictures and videos of the actors travelling in metro have surfaced on social media platforms.

The unexpected journey of the tri, who are known for their down-to-earth personalities, has captured the attention of fans as well as the commuters.

Clad in casual yet stylish outfits, Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy were seen sharing a laugh inside the metro. They also interacted with the co-passengers. Take a look at the video here:

Read Also
Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours After Fans Spot Her Baby Bump At Ambani...
article-image

On July 15, the actors interacted with the media in the national capital. During the same event, Vicky also quashed rumours of his actress-wife Katrina Kaif's pregnancy.

For those unversed, Katrina sparked pregnancy rumours again after she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai on July 12. Several fans also spotted the actress' baby bump, adding fuel to the rumours. Reacting to the rumours, Vicky said, "As far as the good news is concerned, we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz, enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge."

Read Also
'Body Ki Tauba Tauba Ho Gayi': Yuvraj Singh-Led Retired India Stars Hilariously Impersonate Vicky...
article-image

Bad Newz is inspired by true events and it explores the funny side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon called 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation'. 

The songs of the film, Tauba Tauba, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Jaanam, have created quite a buzz on social media. Directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the big screens on July 19. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rakul Preet Singh’s Brother Aman ARRESTED By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case, 2.5 Kg Cocaine Seized...

Rakul Preet Singh’s Brother Aman ARRESTED By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case, 2.5 Kg Cocaine Seized...

Inside The Grand Ambani Wedding: From Floral Monkeys To Special 'Kathputli' Shop

Inside The Grand Ambani Wedding: From Floral Monkeys To Special 'Kathputli' Shop

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk Travel By Delhi Metro Amid Bad Newz Promotions; Video Goes...

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk Travel By Delhi Metro Amid Bad Newz Promotions; Video Goes...

Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours After Fans Spot Her Baby Bump At Ambani...

Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours After Fans Spot Her Baby Bump At Ambani...

Who Is Adnaan Shaikh? Know About Bigg Boss OTT 3's FIRST Wildcard Contestant

Who Is Adnaan Shaikh? Know About Bigg Boss OTT 3's FIRST Wildcard Contestant