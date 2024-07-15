Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk Travel By Delhi Metro Amid Bad Newz Promotions; Video Goes Viral

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk ditched their swanky cars and opted for a humble mode of transportation, taking the Delhi Metro to travel across the city amid the promotions of their upcoming film, Bad Newz. Several pictures and videos of the actors travelling in metro have surfaced on social media platforms.

The unexpected journey of the tri, who are known for their down-to-earth personalities, has captured the attention of fans as well as the commuters.

Clad in casual yet stylish outfits, Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy were seen sharing a laugh inside the metro. They also interacted with the co-passengers. Take a look at the video here:

Dilli ki kudi, Triptii Dimri takes her Mehboob - Vicky Kaushal and Sanam - Ammy Virk out and about in Delhi metro during the promotions of #BadNewz! pic.twitter.com/N9QtO119nn — Dainik Savera News & Media Network (@Faridsavera2634) July 15, 2024

On July 15, the actors interacted with the media in the national capital. During the same event, Vicky also quashed rumours of his actress-wife Katrina Kaif's pregnancy.

For those unversed, Katrina sparked pregnancy rumours again after she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai on July 12. Several fans also spotted the actress' baby bump, adding fuel to the rumours. Reacting to the rumours, Vicky said, "As far as the good news is concerned, we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz, enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge."

Bad Newz is inspired by true events and it explores the funny side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon called 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation'.

The songs of the film, Tauba Tauba, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Jaanam, have created quite a buzz on social media. Directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the big screens on July 19.