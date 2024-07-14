'Body Ki Tauba Tauba Ho Gayi': Yuvraj Singh-Led Retired India Stars Hilariously Impersonate Vicky Kaushal’s Steps After WCL Final; Video

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With India winning the World Championship of Legends' inaugural tournament, players like Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, and Gurkeerat Singh made a hilarious impersonation of the currently trending 'Tauba Tauba' song, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla.

The likes of Harbhajan, Yuvraj, Raina, and Gurkeerat Singh were walking as if to show they have suffered severe injuries after playing 15 years of cricket. It was Harbhajan, who shared the video by putting in the said song along with the below caption:

"Body ki Tauba Tauba ho Gayi in 15 days legends cricket.. Every part of th body is sore . Straight competition to our brothers @vickykaushal09 @karanaujla our version of Tauba Tauba dance 😜😜 What a SONG."