Video: Irfan Pathan, Younis Khan, And Yusuf Pathan Share Light-Hearted Moment Ahead Of WCL 2024 Final

India and Pakistan players share a light-hearted moment. | (Credits: Twitter)

India and Pakistan players were seen sharing a friendly moment ahead of the World Championship of Legends 2024 final at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. In a video surfaced on social media, the likes of Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Younis Khan were seen sharing a light-hearted moment.

India champions reached the final of the competition after beating Australia, who they lost to early in the tournament along with Pakistan and South Africa. Meanwhile, Pakistan champions, captained by Younis Khan, suffered their only loss to South Africa and notably trampled India by 68 runs in the group stage.

Here's the video of India and Pakistan players sharing a light moment:

India's disciplined bowling performance restricts Pakistan to 156/6 in 20 overs:

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Younis Khan won the toss and opted to bat first in the final at Edgbaston. Shoaib Malik emerged as the top-scorer for Pakistan champions as they scraped through to 156/6 in their stipulated 20 overs in the final at Edgbaston.

The likes of Sohaib Maqsood and Kamran Akmal started promisingly, but failed to convert it to big scores, while Misbah-ul-Haq walking off midway through his innings also hurt Pakistan slightly. For India, Anureet Singh emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-43-3.