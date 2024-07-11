Video: Irfan Pathan Makes Up With Brother Yusuf After Heated Clash During WCL Match

Team India all-rounder Irfan Pathan made up with his brother Yusuf Pathan following the heated clash between the two in the World Championship of Legends 2024 fixture against South Africa. However, in a video shared by Irfan on X, he was seen giving a peck to Yusuf on his forehead, signalling that the both are on good terms.

A video of Yusuf going Irfan emerged on social media after the latter went furious due to him being denied a run, thereby forcing a run-out. The dismissal occurred in the 19th over when Irfan hit the ball in the air and was looking for a 2nd run, but Yusuf hesitated with his brother stranded on the pitch, causing him to be furious.

India reach semi-final of World Championship of Legends tournament despite heavy defeat to South Africa:

Meanwhile, the Yuvraj Singh-led side sneaked into the semi-finals of the inaugural edition of the star-studded tournament despite a 54-run loss to the Proteas. Batting first, South Africa made 210 in 20 overs after explosive half-centuries from Richard Levi and Jacques Snyman.

In response, only Yusuf got to a half-century from India, who finished with 156-8 in 20 overs. The Indian side will face Australia in the 2nd semi-final of the competition on Friday in Northampton. The first semi-final is between Pakistan and West Indies.