VIDEO: Irfan Pathan Furious At Brother Yusuf For Causing His Run-Out During IND vs SA World Championship Of Legends Clash

Indian Champions all-rounder Irfan Pathan was spotted getting furious at his brother Yusuf for causing his run-out at the non-striker's end during the World Championship of Legends match against South Africa Champions at County Ground in Nottingham on Wednesday, July 10.

Indian Champions were reeling at 77/5 after losing Robin Uthappa (23), Naman Ojha (5), Ambati Rayudu (2), Yuvraj Singh (5) and Suresh Raina (21) in 11.3 overs. The middle-order pair of Irfan (35) and Yusuf Pathan (54) stepped up for the team and shared a 56-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

However, Irfan Pathan was run out after a mixup with his brother Yusuf. The dismissal took place in the 19th over of India Champions' 207-run chase when Irfan hit the ball in the air off Dale Steyn's delivery and was bounced before Dane Vilas. After taking a run, Irfan was looking for a second run but Yusuf hesitated, causing Irfan stranded in the middle of the pitch.

While walking back to the dugout, Irfan looked back at Yusuf and yelled at him in frustration. The video of the same went viral on social media.