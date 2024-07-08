 Video: Chris Gayle Rolls Back With His Vintage Version During WI vs SA WCL Match
Chris Gayle was one of the most formidable batters of his time as he consistently dominated bowlers with his explosive batting style.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Chris Gayle | Credits: Twitter

Former West Indies legendary batter Chris Gayle rolled back the years with his vintage display of powerful hitting in the WCL 2024 match between South Africa Champions and West Indies Champions at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, July 7.

WI Champions registered their first victory of the tournament with a six-wicket win over SA Champions. With a target of 175, WI Champions chased it down with five balls to spare. Chris Gayle led the batting with a brilliant innings of 70 off 40 balls at a strike rate of 175. Apart from Gayle, Chadwick Walton also performed well as he played an unbeaten knock of 56 off 29 balls to help WI Champions chase down the target in the final over.

However, the vintage version of Chris Gayle stole the show as he displayed his powerful hitting, reminiscent of his prime. The 44-year-old took the SA Champions bowling attack to the cleaners as he smashed six towering sixes and 4 fours. His vintage performance once again showcased his incredible incredible to dominate the bowlers with ease.

Chris Gayle has been one of the most formidable batters of his time as he consistently dominated bowlers with his explosive batting style. The bowler would often feel dread while facing Chris Gayle, knowing that the slightest misstep could result in the ball being deposited into the crowd or launched out of a park for a six.

His brilliant match-winning 70-run knock against South Africa Champions is enough to prove that Chris Gayle is still his prime rather than being past his prime.

Video: Abhishek Sharma Video Calls His Family & Yuvraj Singh After Maiden International Century In...

Video: Chris Gayle Rolls Back With His Vintage Version During WI vs SA WCL Match

"It's The Dream Of An Entire Family": Sakshi Malik On Representing India At Paris Olympics 2024

'Mujhse Galti Hui Thi': Kamran Akmal Opens Up On His Animated Conversation With Harbhajan Singh...

ZIM vs IND: Team India Achieve Unique Record After Abhishek Sharma’s Maiden International Century...

