'Haar Jeet Hoti Rehti Hai Bhai': Irfan Pathan Consoles Younis Khan's Son After India Defeat Pakistan In WCL 2024 Final

Irfan Pathan consoling Younis Khan's son | Credits: Twitter

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan spotted consoling Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan's son after India Champions defeated Pakistan Champions in the World Championship Of Legends 2024 Final at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 13.

India egistered five-wicket win over Pakistan to clinch their maiden WCL triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament. With a target of 157, India Champions chased it down with five balls to spare in the final over of the match. Irfan Pathan hit a winning four to take the team past the finishing.

Ambati Rayudu led India Champions batting as he played a brilliant knock of 50 off 30 balls, while Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj contributed with an innings 34, 30 and 15, respectively.

After the WCL win, India Champions were celebrating their victory with joy while Pakistan were disappointed as they couldn't culminate their brilliant campaign into winning the title. Some of the Pakistan cricketers' families were disappointed with the defeat. Younis Khan's son was visibly upset as Pakistan lost the match against arch-rivals India.

In a video that went viral on social media, Younis Khan can be seen introducing his son to Irfan Pathan. The all-rounder consoled the young boy, saying that winning and losing are part and parcel of the game.

Younis Khan & Irfan Pathan.. pic.twitter.com/GdOj3fuXqY — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) July 14, 2024

India Champions had a moderate WCL season but managed to end their campaign on high with title triumph. India had a great start to their campaign with wins over England Champions and West Indies and was top of the league stage. Yuvraj Singh-led side was on the verge of getting knocked out of the tournament as they suffered three-mach winless streak after losing against Australia, Pakistan and South Africa Champions.

However, India Champions managed to qualify for the semifinal as they edged out South Africa Champions on Net Run Rate (NRR). In the semifinal, India avenged Australia for their league stage defeat by thrashing them for 86 runs.

Half-centuries from Robin Uthappa (65), Yuvraj Singh (59), Yusuf Pathan (51*) and Irfan Pathan (50*) helped India Champions post a total of 254/6 before their bowling attack restricted Australia to 168/6 in a stipulated 20 overs.

In the ultimate title clash, India took another revenge from Pakistan Champions for the league stage defeat and crowned as the first champions of the World Championship of Legends.