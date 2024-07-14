'Sunday Wala Tweet Kardo': Fans Urge Irfan Pathan To Troll Pakistan After India Win WCL 2024

Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions clinched the maiden World Championship Of Legends (WCL) title by defeating Pakistan Champions in the ultimate title clash at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 13.

With a target of 157, veterans of the Indian side chased it down with five balls of the spare in the final over of the match.

Irfan Pathan hit a winning four to take the team past the finishing line. Ambati Rayudu led India Champions batting as he played a brilliant knock of 50 off 30 balls, while Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj contributed with an innings 34, 30 and 15, respectively.

After the Indian Champions clinched their maiden WCL triumph, fans took to their social media handles (formerly Twitter) not just to congratulate the legends in blue but also to urge the all-rounder Irfan Pathan to troll Pakistan with a tweet, asking how Pakistan is going to spend their time on Sunday after the defeat.

For unversed, when India defeated Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Irfan took to Twitter handle and wrote, "Padosiyon Sunday kesa raha???"

Padosiyon Sunday kesa raha??? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2022

Here's how fans remind Irfan Pathan to troll Pakistan

Irfan Pathan finished it off with a four

Sunday kaisa guzar raha hai padosiyo🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4SrajqjwwO — Anshu. (@was_Anshu) July 13, 2024

Aaj to Pathan Saab ka poochna banta hai, ki ‘Padosiyon Sunday Kaisa Raha???’ 😁🇮🇳 @IrfanPathan #IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/o1EurMVOaH — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) July 13, 2024

Sunday kesa rha padosiyo??😂😂 https://t.co/Zg3PBs1bzw — Irfan Pathan (@truerohitian45) July 13, 2024

Irfan Pathan smoked pakistan today in a final 🏆🙌🔥

"Padosiyo Sunday kaisa rha " 🇵🇰🤣#IndvsPakWCL2024 pic.twitter.com/6i9momIbUM — AKHIL🇮🇳 (@Sammy41648183) July 13, 2024