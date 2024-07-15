Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours After Fans Spot Her Baby Bump At Ambani Wedding (VIDEO)

Katrina Kaif recently sparked pregnancy rumours again after she attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai on July 12 with her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal. Several fans also spotted the actress' baby bump, adding fuel to the rumours.

However, recently, Vicky cleared the air about Katrina's pregnancy at Bad Newz press conference in Delhi. He said, “As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations."

He added, "Abhi Bad Newz, enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz, and when we are ready with the good news, we will definitely share with you)."

Check out the video: