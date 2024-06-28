 VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal Can't Stop Blushing While Reacting To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours, Fans Say 'Khush Khabri Pakki Hai'
Vicky Kaushal tied the knot to Katrina Kaif on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
article-image

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is currently anticipating the release of his upcoming film Bad Newz, reacted to the news of his wife, actress Katrina Kaif's pregnancy at the trailer launch event in Mumbai. The event was also attended by his co-actors Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

The actor said, "Good news aayegi toh sab se phele mai Bollywood Helpline ko batayounga. But abhi ke liye aap Bad Newz enjoy kar lo jo hum la rahe hai. But jab uska time aayega we will have a conversation about it." However, Kaushal couldn't stop blushing while responding to the pregnancy rumors, which caught the attention of fans.

Check out the video:

