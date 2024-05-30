 VIDEO: Katrina Kaif Looks Miffed, Pulls Vicky Kaushal Back As She Spots Fan Recording Them; Netizens Say 'Such Creepy Behaviour'
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly set to welcome their first child in London this year

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been silently holidaying in London for a couple of months now amid rumours of them pregnant with their first child been doing the rounds. While they have maintained a low profile in the English city, a fan managed to spot them and even sneakily record a video, but seems like it did not go down well with Katrina.

The video of the incident has now gone viral in which Katrina and Vicky can be seen holding hands while crossing a street in London. It was then that the actress spotted the person recording their video, and she was seen asking Vicky to stop and pulling him back.

As the video abruptly ended, Katrina seemed miffed as she looked straight at the person secretly recording them.

The video sparked an outrage among netizens who slammed the one who recorded the video for invading the couple's privacy. "People need to stop filming others sneakily," a user commented, while another wrote, "Such creepy behaviour!! Whoever filmed them I hope your karma bites you back."

They also pointed out that Katrina looked unhappy about the incident. "She looks mad at the camera person for taking a video," a user noted.

A few days ago, another video of the couple from London had gone viral in which Vicky was seen holding Katrina close as they walked down a footpath. She was seen wearing an oversized jacket in the video and netizens speculated that the actress was expecting her first child.

Certain media reports also claimed that Katrina was indeed pregnant, and she plans to deliver her baby in London itself to keep them away from the media glare.

