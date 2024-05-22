Parents-To-Be Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal To Welcome Baby In London: Report

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is reportedly expecting her first child with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. The actors tied the knot in December 2021 in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. They often share adorable pictures with each other on social media and grab eyeballs with their social media PDA.

Katrina will welcome her first child in London, mentioned a Zoom report. Vicky, who recently completed the shoot of Chhaava, also jetted off to the UK city to be with his pregnant wife. "Katrina baccha London mein hi deliver karegi. Vicky bhi wahin hai," a source informed the portal.

However, Katrina and Vicky have not reacted to the reports yet. For those unversed, the actress grew up in the UK and she owns a house in London's Hampstead.

It may be noted that in February 2024, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli also welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in London.

Katrina sparked pregnancy rumours after a video went viral in which she was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Vicky in London. In the said video, the couple is seen strolling through Baker Street. As they walk together, the Sardar Udham actor is also seen protecting his wife from being brushed by passersby.

"Katrina and her love to keep things private. She seems more pregnant than even Deepika, meaning she will deliver ahead. Maybe she went to London to hide from paparazzi. She does look pregnant and that walking gait shows it," a user commented on the video. Another user wrote, "And she is pregnant too."

"She looks like pregnant 🤰... That's why she's abroad and trying to avoid media," another user commented.

Another user wrote, "Is she pregnant. her walking style though."

On Instagram, the 40-year-old actress has not shared her pictures in the last couple of months. She has only be posting promotional videos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Vicky was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. He next has Bad Newz with Triptii Dimri and Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline.