'Ranveer Singh, Hardik Pandya Were All Over The Place During Anant-Radhika's Haldi': Rahul Vaidya Shares INSIDE Details

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand and star-studded haldi function, has shared some interesting details about the festivity. Even after weeks, pictures and videos from the three-day wedding have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In several videos, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and cricketer Hardik Pandya are seen dancing their hearts out during Anant and Radhika's haldi ceremony. The duo had great fun and their viral videos are a proof.

Both Hardik and Ranveer are seen in super energetic form in the videos. In one of the clips, Rahul can be seen singing 'Chogada'. Hardik quickly took off his shoes and came forward to dance. Both the celebs, smeared with haldi, also performed Garba.

Now, in an interview with ETimes, Rahul praised the dynamic energy of the duo and said that their presence enhanced his performance.

"It was special for me to be performing at the Haldi with Ranveer and Hardik dancing. I really can't say who was better because both of their energies were firing. They were all over the place in terms of their energy and their vibe. They were the ones who were creating the vibe on stage. Because singers sing better if the audience is enjoying more. And they made us feel that," Rahul said.

Anant and Radhika's wedding has been the talk of the town, not just for its grandeur and opulence but also for the star-studded guest list. The couple got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Their wedding, on July 12, in Mumbai was attended by Bollywood as well as international celebrities, politicians, global leaders, businessmen and sports personalities.