Ranveer Singh Cradles Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding (PHOTO)

`Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone attended the much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024, with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh.

While fans eagerly awaited a photo of the parents-to-be posing together, an unseen picture of the couple from the Ambani event is now circulating on social media, radiating pure love!

Check out the photo:

In the photo, daddy-to-be Ranveer is seen cradling his wife Deepika's baby bump. Both could not stop smiling as they lovingly gazed at each other.

Ranveer was dressed head-to-toe in black. The actor chose the designer Tarun Tahiliani's outfit, which consisted of a velvet bandh gala with bronze-coloured Mughal zari embroidery all along the collar.

Deepika, on the other hand, wore a traditional outfit from Torani. She elevated her look with sindoor and a neat bun. On February 29, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting their first child.

They also mentioned that their baby is due in September this year.

Take a look at the announcement:

Deepika was recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future.

Deepika and Ranveer be seen in Singham Again, the next instalment of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop franchise. The cast also includes Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Ranveer has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 with Kiara Advani.