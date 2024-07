Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone attended the much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant today, July 12, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

She looked stunning in Torani's red anarkali suit complemented by jewels from Chand Begum. Deepika was seen cradling her baby bump and flaunting her sindoor as she entered the venue. However, she did avoided posing at the red carpet for the paparazzi.

Check out the video: