Deepika Padukone's Regal Purple Saree Worth Rs 1.92 Lakh Took 3,400 Hours To Be Made

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 08, 2024
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone once again stunned everyone with her regal fashion, donning a purple saree from the brand Torani at the star-studded sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
All images from Torani's Instagram
This exquisite masterpiece is named "Hukum Ki Raani", inspired by the 16th-century architecture of Hyderabad's Chowmahalla Palace and the Chaukhandi tombs of Karachi
Reportedly, the Torani saree is priced at a whopping Rs 1.92 lakh
The saree boasted of handcrafted intricate embroidery in dil, paan, eent, Chidi motifs and custom purple jewels, meticulously created by craftsmen for over 3,400 hours
The saree's pallu has been crafted with intricate zardozi work and comes with hand-embroidered borders
According to the designer, the blouse is inspired by the traditional Rajputana chaniya choli, while the chidi motifs in suchha zardoz and pure motia handwoven tassels add a modern touch to it
Mom-to-be Deepika completed her mesmerising ethnic fashion with elegant jewellery. For her hair and makeup, she opted for a natural glam with smokey eyeshadow and nude lips, while keeping her hair up in a sleek bun.
Thanks For Reading!