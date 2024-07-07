Inside Photos From Justin Bieber's Private Concert At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet

By: Sachin T | July 07, 2024
International pop sensation Justin Bieber brought the house down as he performed at the sangeet of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Bieber performed for Anant and Radhika on July 5, Friday, and made the whole of Bollywood groove to his tunes
He reportedly charged a whopping Rs 84 crore for his 'after party' performance in Mumbai
Bieber and Anant were all smiles as they posed together for a happy picture before the performance
Not just Bieber, but Orry too hopped in and set the stage ablaze with the international singer
The millenials at the sangeet party couldn't contain their excitement as they saw Bieber perform live for them
Among those who swooned over Bieber were Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, Shehnaaz Gill, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others
Thanks For Reading!