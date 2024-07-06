Justin Bieber TROLLED For His 'Ganji' & Boxers Outfit At Anant Ambani's Sangeet: 'Is This Even Fashion?' (VIDEO)

Singer Justin Bieber performed several hit songs on Friday, July 5, 2024, at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony, which took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra, Mumbai, and videos of the event went viral on social media.

Justin sang his popular tracks like Baby, Never Let You Go, Love Yourself, Peaches, Boyfriend, Sorry, and Where Are U Now.

However, netizens were disappointed by Bieber's outfit, as he wore a white vest and a pair of black loose pants that exposed his checkered boxers. The footage, however, has sparked mixed reactions among fans.

A user commented, "Can someone explain what kind of fashion this is? Justin Bieber is wearing average Indian uncle’s boxers in concert." While another user asked, "Is this even a fashion?"

Another comment read, "It's not even a fashion. Welcome to India." "Faltu fashion hai," said a user.

Justin was also criticised by netizens for not posing with paparazzi at Mumbai airport like Rihanna. Photographers kept requesting pictures with the Canadian singer from a distance; however, Bieber quickly exited the car and entered the airport terminal.

Several Bollywood celebrities, like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and others, attended the sangeet ceremony.

Anant and Radhika's wedding is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).