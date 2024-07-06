Justin Bieber Criticised For 'Ignoring' Paps At Mumbai Airport After Ambani Event: 'He Could Have Looked Back, Rihanna Was Better' (VIDEO)

Pop sensation Justin Bieber jetted off to the USA after performing at the pre-wedding sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 5. A video has been doing the rounds in which Bieber is seen stepping out of his car and entering the airport premises. However, he is being criticised for ignoring the paps stationed outside the airport.

Bieber grooved to some of his popular tracks like Boyfriend, Baby, No Brainer, Sorry and others at the Ambani event, which was graced by several Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and politicians.

Social media platforms are flooded with videos of the singer and he has been receiving praises for his electrifying performance. However, his latest airport video has left desi fans disappointed as the singer did not even look back at the paps before jetting off.

In the said video, shared by a celebrity paparazzo on Instagram, photographers are heard asking Bieber to pose for them. Some of them are also heard requesting him to pose for a picture with them. Bieber did not response and he quickly entered the airport. The video shows him shaking hands with those present around him at the entry gate.

Soon after the video was posted, several users criticised the singer. A section of users also supported him and argued that it is his choice to not wait and pose for pictures.

A few of them also compared Bieber with Rihanna, who had patiently waited at Jamnagar airport to pose with paps after performing at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding function in March 2024.

A user commented, "Itna chilla kyu rahe ho yaar. He doesn’t want to pose. Koi zabardasti hai Kya? He’s probably tired after performing. He came to work, fulfilled his commitment and is peacefully leaving."

"Rihanna was better at least she posed and seemed friendly," read another comment.

"10 million $ for an hour of private show. That's really expensive 😢 and he don't even wait for post show meet up... Guy is really want to go home considering he is going to be father soon," wrote another user.

Another angry user commented, "Ktna badtmeex ha justin lanat ho aik pic bhi na de."

"Justin you could have look back and wave for Indian paps. I know you could have been tired but still," read a comment.

"Media guys and fans are giving unnecessary value and attention to Justin who doesn't care for them. We should not loose our value for someone atleast didn't respond to their fans. Remember, we fans made him famous," another user wrote.



Bieber arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday (July 5). He returned to India after seven long years. For those unversed, he had announced a concert in India in 2022, however, it was later cancelled as his health had taken a hit. If media reports are to be believed, the singer has charged a whopping Rs 83 crore from the Ambanis to perform at the sangeet ceremony.