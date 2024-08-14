Is Hardik Pandya Dating Bom Diggy Singer Jasmin Walia? Netizens Spot Them Vacationing At Same Spot In Greece (VIDEOS)

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya was recently in news for his divorce with actress Natasa Stankovic. And a month after announcing their split, the all-rounder is grabbing eyeballs once again, this time due to his newfound friendship and closeness with singer-actress Jasmin Walia.

It was in July that Hardik and Natasa announced their divorce after four years of being together, and they also said that they will co-parent their son Agastya. The same day, Natasa flew back to her home country, Serbia, with Agastya. And now, Hardik seems to have found love once again, in Jasmin, who is known for singing the chartbuster, Bom Diggy, in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Is Hardik dating Jasmin Walia?

Rumours of Hardik and Jasmin dating went viral after eagle-eyed netizens spotted them posting pictures from their Greece vacation on their social media handles around the same time. What added fuel to the fire was the fact that both of them were seen posing at the same location, in front of the same pool, in their respective posts.

Hardik and Jasmin also seem to have recently followed each other on social media, and the cricketer has been liking all her pictures online.

To top it all, Jasmin was seen attending all the matches in the stadium in Sri Lanka during the India vs Sri Lanka series, of which Hardik was a part.

Both Hardik and Jasmin are yet to comment on the rumours of their relationship.

Hardik-Natasa divorce

Speculations about trouble in Hardik and Natasa's marriage surfaced during the Indian Premier League 2024 in March, and they only got aggravated after the actress deleted all her wedding photos with Hardik from her social media handle.

While she later restored the pictures, her absence from all the IPL and T20 World Cup matches and her radio silence on Hardik fuelled the fire.

On July 18, Hardik and Natasa issued a joint statement about their divorce. "After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," they wrote.

Recently, reports cropped up online claiming that Hardik might have cheated on Natasa after the latter was seen 'liking' multiple posts about cheating and toxic relationships on Instagram.