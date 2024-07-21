Ananya Panday, Hardik Pandya Follow Each Other On Instagram Days After Viral Dance At Ambani Baraat

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday and Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya have now officially started following each other on social media. Their move comes days after they were spotted dancing together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, a video of which got immensely viral online.

Eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that Ananya and Hardik were now following each other on Instagram, days after hanging out together and dancing their hearts out during Anant Ambani's baraat.

A video of the two was splashed all over the internet in which they couldn't take their eyes off each other as they danced to 'Ladki Aankh Maare' alongside Ranveer Singh, Shanaya Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens claimed that there was "electrifying chemistry" between Ananya and Hardik. However, the two have not yet commented about their newfound friendship.

Meanwhile, amid rumours of divorce, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation on social media recently. Reports about trouble in their marriage had been doing the rounds ever since the IPL 2024 concluded, however, the two remained tightlipped about it until now.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried out best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," their note read.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday too is newly single after breaking up with Aditya Roy Kapur in March this year. The two were quite public about their relationship, but have refused to comment about each other ever since they parted ways.