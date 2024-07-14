Ananya Panday Gets Cosy With Mystery Man At Ambani's Wedding Days After Breakup With Aditya Roy Kapur (PHOTOS)

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's much-anticipated wedding on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

The actress was seen enjoying and dancing to the fullest at Anant's baraat. Just days after her breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya was spotted getting cosy with a mystery man at the wedding, which has caught everyone's attention.

Check it out:

According to research, the mystery man's name is Walker Blanco and he works for Vantara. The actress also follows him on Instagram and his sister too, adding fuel to the dating rumours. However, it is unclear who the man in the photo really is.

Reportedly, Ananya and Aditya ended their relationship in March 2024. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. The duo also never spoke about their relationship either.

According to the Bombay Times, a friend close to the couple said, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Netflix film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Panday will next be seen in her debut web series, Call Me Bae. She also has The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair and a film titled Control.