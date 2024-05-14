Ananya Panday Flaunts Bikini Body, Drops Unseen PICS After Breakup With Aditya Roy Kapur

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 14, 2024
On May 14, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle and shared unseen pictures from her 'cameraroll.'
The actress wrote, "Forgotten photos from my camera roll 🥺💕 (the last pic is a breadstick and it’s meant to be a cute pic pls calm down 😁)"
Ananya Panday can be seen wearing a black and white striped maxi dress which is priced at ₹5,990.
Ananya Panday slipped into a cute pink bikini as she shared a throwback photo from her vacay with ex-boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.
Ananya Panday wore an blue-coloured bikini featuring a one-shoulder bra top.
Ananya Panday was seen enjoying her breadstick while flaunting her tan.
Ananya Panday has been hitting the headlines after her alleged breakup with actor Aditya Roy Kapur.
On the work front, she has Call Me Bae, C Sankaran Nair's biopic titled Shankara and Vikramaditya Motwane's next directorial, Control.
