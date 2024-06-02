Aditya Roy Kapur On Keeping His Personal Life Private Amid Ananya Panday Breakup Rumours: 'I Keep Stuff To Myself'

Aditya Roy Kapur has grabbed the headlines for his alleged breakup with actress Ananya Panday. Recently, the actor talked about the opinions being made on social media and how he keeps his personal life private.

Talking to Lifestyle Asia India, Aditya stated that he maintains silence about his personal life. "I’ve never really found the need, the urge or the want to have people know all about me and my personal life. So maybe that’s why I keep stuff to myself rather than, you know, put it all out there,” he stated.

He further added, “I feel like, why let it in? Why do I have to spend time processing some rubbish that I don’t need to? It’s not helping me. It’s almost become a sport now where people know that their opinions can be out there and find it necessary to have opinions. They just want to say something about everything.”

Aditya said that, while he may appear aloof for not having a social media presence, he can't focus on every comment made about him. He said, “I guess maybe the perception that I don’t give a f*ck comes from the fact that I’m not as active on social media. During Koffee With Karan, I said stuff about not really reading what people say about me. I don’t think it’s necessary to get into the granular level about what every comment about you is because, at the end of the day, there are going to be people that like you and people that don’t."

Ananya and Aditya's Relationship Timeline

In 2022, Ananya and Aditya sparked rumours after the two appeared at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party. During Koffee With Karan season 8, Johar also dropped hints about their relationship.

This year, in May, reports claimed that the two had parted ways. A source close to Etimes confirmed that the actors are trying to move on while remaining cordial with one another. However, the duo have not reacted to the rumours yet.