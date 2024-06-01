From Aditya-Ananya To Shruti-Shantanu: 8 Celebrity Couples Who Called It Quits In 2024

By: Manisha Karki | June 01, 2024
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have reportedly broken up after dating each other for over a year and a half. A few days ago, a report suggested that the couple parted ways in March
A viral post on Reddit suggests the separation of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic. It is due to Natasa's absence from IPL 2024 matches and the lack of social media posts featuring her and Hardik together. However, an official confirmation is awaited.
Bigg Boss 13 fame Dalljiet Kaur married Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel in March last year in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. She has now allegedly separated from her second husband, Nikhil, after she accused him of having an extramarital affair.
Actress Shruti Haasan and doodle artist and illustrator Santanu Hazarika, who had been dating for a few years, seemed to have called off their relationship in Arpil this year.
Bigg Boss 17 stars Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya dated each other for a while. However, the couple ended their relationship just months after the show came to an end, and they confirmed their breakup in April
Actress Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani dated as teenagers and were married for 11 years. On February 16, 2024, they released a statement confirming their separation
Former India tennis star Sania Mirza got married to former Pakistani captain Sohaib Malik in April 2010 and they used to live in Dubai. Now, this year, in January, the two announced their separation
Rapper MC Stan has always been tight-lipped about his relationship with Anam Sheikh (Buba). However, his post on social media dropped hints about his breakup with his girlfriend in May of this year.
