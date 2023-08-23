WATCH: BTS' V Asks Crowd Of Fans To 'Calm Down' At CELINE Store In Japan, Does 'Namaste' In Viral Video

BTS’ V - Kim Tae-hyung, has set Japan abuzz as he graces the land for a dazzling CELINE event. The heartthrob, whose allure knows no bounds, witnessed an outpouring of love as excited fans and dedicated ARMYs thronged to catch a glimpse of their beloved idol.

Renowned not only in his native South Korea but also across the globe, Kim Taehyung's presence in Japan was akin to a meteor shower across the entertainment sky.

V ASKS EXCITED ARMY TO CALM DOWN

Eager enthusiasts flocked to the event location in hordes, their excitement reaching fever pitch.

So much so, that the idol himself felt compelled to step in, urging his devoted followers to 'calm down' & embrace a more composed demeanour.

DESI ARMY IN AWE OF HIS 'NAMASTE GESTURE

Upon his arrival, V was met with a sea of adoring faces. With his signature megawatt smile, he ensured that no fan was left unacknowledged, even those stationed at a distance from the store. An enchanting moment captured on viral videos saw V greeting the crowd with a graceful 'Namaste' gesture, an action that sent ARMYs into an ecstatic frenzy.

This fervor comes hot on the heels of V's appointment as the ambassador for CELINE. A role he's been impeccably suited for, demonstrating time and again why he's the perfect embodiment of the brand's essence.

ABOUT V's SOLO ALBUM LAYOVER

Brace yourselves, ARMYs, as V is set to unveil his solo debut album titled 'Layover'. The album, featuring a collection of six melodious gems, including the captivating title track 'Slow Dancing,' showcases a hitherto unseen facet of the artist, spotlighting his rich and distinctive vocals.

Mark your calendars for September 8, 2023, as 'Layover' touches down on streaming platforms. As a tantalizing prelude, catch a glimpse of V's new look in concept pictures dropping on August 29, along with a sneak peek of enchanting tracks like 'Scenery,' 'Winter Bear,' and 'Snow Flower'.

