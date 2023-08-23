 WATCH: BTS' V Asks Crowd Of Fans To 'Calm Down' At CELINE Store In Japan, Does 'Namaste' In Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: BTS' V Asks Crowd Of Fans To 'Calm Down' At CELINE Store In Japan, Does 'Namaste' In Viral Video

WATCH: BTS' V Asks Crowd Of Fans To 'Calm Down' At CELINE Store In Japan, Does 'Namaste' In Viral Video

Renowned not only in his native South Korea but also across the globe, Kim Taehyung's presence in Japan was akin to a meteor shower across the entertainment sky.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
article-image

BTS’ V - Kim Tae-hyung, has set Japan abuzz as he graces the land for a dazzling CELINE event. The heartthrob, whose allure knows no bounds, witnessed an outpouring of love as excited fans and dedicated ARMYs thronged to catch a glimpse of their beloved idol.

Renowned not only in his native South Korea but also across the globe, Kim Taehyung's presence in Japan was akin to a meteor shower across the entertainment sky.

Read Also
BTS' V's Solo Album 'Layover' Inspired By THIS K-pop Group
article-image

V ASKS EXCITED ARMY TO CALM DOWN

Eager enthusiasts flocked to the event location in hordes, their excitement reaching fever pitch.

So much so, that the idol himself felt compelled to step in, urging his devoted followers to 'calm down' & embrace a more composed demeanour.

Read Also
Seoul Police Clarifies Chaos Amid BTS SUGA's Tattoo Reveal, ARMY Blamed For The Train Incident
article-image

DESI ARMY IN AWE OF HIS 'NAMASTE GESTURE

Upon his arrival, V was met with a sea of adoring faces. With his signature megawatt smile, he ensured that no fan was left unacknowledged, even those stationed at a distance from the store. An enchanting moment captured on viral videos saw V greeting the crowd with a graceful 'Namaste' gesture, an action that sent ARMYs into an ecstatic frenzy.

This fervor comes hot on the heels of V's appointment as the ambassador for CELINE. A role he's been impeccably suited for, demonstrating time and again why he's the perfect embodiment of the brand's essence.

Read Also
BTS' V Slays In Latest Airport Style; ARMY Can't Get Enough
article-image

ABOUT V's SOLO ALBUM LAYOVER

Brace yourselves, ARMYs, as V is set to unveil his solo debut album titled 'Layover'. The album, featuring a collection of six melodious gems, including the captivating title track 'Slow Dancing,' showcases a hitherto unseen facet of the artist, spotlighting his rich and distinctive vocals.

Mark your calendars for September 8, 2023, as 'Layover' touches down on streaming platforms. As a tantalizing prelude, catch a glimpse of V's new look in concept pictures dropping on August 29, along with a sneak peek of enchanting tracks like 'Scenery,' 'Winter Bear,' and 'Snow Flower'.

Read Also
WATCH: BTS' V Gets Drunk During Live Session; Shows Off His Toned Biceps
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: BTS' V Asks Crowd Of Fans To 'Calm Down' At CELINE Store In Japan, Does 'Namaste' In Viral...

WATCH: BTS' V Asks Crowd Of Fans To 'Calm Down' At CELINE Store In Japan, Does 'Namaste' In Viral...

Rakhi Sawant's Friend Rajshree Claims Actress Tried To Falsely Accuse Her Of Running Prostitution...

Rakhi Sawant's Friend Rajshree Claims Actress Tried To Falsely Accuse Her Of Running Prostitution...

'Befikre' Actress Vaani Kapoor Celebrates 35th Birthday With Friends In Dubai: SEE PICS

'Befikre' Actress Vaani Kapoor Celebrates 35th Birthday With Friends In Dubai: SEE PICS

Saira Banu Reveals Dilip Kumar Proposed To Her For Marriage After 22nd Birthday, Shares UNSEEN...

Saira Banu Reveals Dilip Kumar Proposed To Her For Marriage After 22nd Birthday, Shares UNSEEN...

‘Yeh Sab Band Karo’: Kiara Advani REACTS To Paps Following Her At Mumbai Airport - WATCH Viral...

‘Yeh Sab Band Karo’: Kiara Advani REACTS To Paps Following Her At Mumbai Airport - WATCH Viral...