Seoul Police Clarifies Chaos Amid BTS SUGA's Tattoo Reveal, ARMY Blamed For The Train Incident

On August 6, following BTS member SUGA's final solo concert in Seoul, an unexpected series of events unfolded, leaving fans and bystanders alike in a state of confusion and concern.

As the night settled after SUGA's mind-blowing performance, fans embarked on their journey home via train. Little did they know that what transpired during their transit would become a topic of intense discussion. SUGA, known for his introspective charm, decided to connect with fans through a live stream. Among the topics he touched upon was the prominent tattoo gracing his shoulder.

However, the juxtaposition of SUGA's live stream and the existing atmosphere of unease in Seoul took an unexpected toll.

Reports emerged of passengers on the train experiencing panic and distress, coupled with screams that pierced the air. This unsettling scene coincided with heightened anxiety among citizens due to a recent string of knife attacks in the city. The result was a mixture of confusion and alarm that colored the incident.

BTS FANS BLAMED FOR THE TRAIN INCIDENT

In the aftermath, fingers pointed towards the fervent fandom of BTS as the catalyst for the train turmoil. Accusations surfaced, suggesting that the loud reactions of BTS fans upon seeing SUGA's tattoo triggered a commotion akin to a stampede.

Online platforms buzzed with criticism directed at fans, leading Seoul Police to intervene and gather statements from witnesses present during the incident.

However, as details emerged, a more nuanced narrative began to unfold. South Korean media outlet reports unveiled a critical detail: the presence of a gas leak on the train, emitting an unsettling odor that sent waves of concern among passengers.

This revelation added a new layer of understanding to the chaotic scene, where two separate factors - fan excitement and a potential gas leak - converged to intensify the confusion on the train.

ARMY DEFENDS THE FANDOM

Amidst the online turbulence, BTS supporters rallied to counter the negative portrayal of fans. Sharing a screenshot of the gas leak news report, dedicated fans turned to social media platforms to debunk allegations of fan-induced panic. They urged other media outlets to reconsider their framing of the incident and called for a fair portrayal of events.

Seoul Police eventually stepped forward to provide an official statement, shedding light on the multifaceted nature of the train fright incident.

According to their assessment, the situation was a result of both the reported gas leak and the heightened excitement among BTS fans.

The interplay of these factors magnified the unease experienced by passengers, ultimately contributing to the confusion.

