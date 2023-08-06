WATCH: BTS’ Suga Shows Off ‘7’ Friendship Tattoo On His Arms At Final D-Day Concert

In an electrifying finale to the D-Day concert tour, BTS's Suga left ARMYs gasping with excitement as he finally unveiled his long-awaited friendship tattoo!

While the other six members had already revealed their tattoos, Suga decided to keep fans on their toes until the very end, making the reveal all the more thrilling.

The journey to discovering the location of the '7' tattoo has been a rollercoaster of speculation and anticipation, with fans eagerly trying to catch a glimpse.

But, at last, the secret is out, and the BTS fandom couldn't have asked for a better way to conclude the tour. While performing Suga slowly slipped off his jacket to reveal the inconic '7' tattoos present on his upper arm.

Check the video of Suga flaunting his tattoo at the concert here:

YOONGI RECENTLY BROKE DOWN IN TEARS

During the emotional performance, Suga couldn't hold back his feelings and broke down while playing the guitar on stage.

Despite his tears, he powered through the performance, leaving fans touched by his dedication and passion for his craft.

RM, JIN AND J-HOPE ATTEND

RM, the leader of BTS, joined Suga on stage, singing their heartwarming duet, 'Strange'. To the delight of fans, RM surprised everyone by performing his unreleased song, "You Are My Dandelion, I See You Comeback To Me."

The crowd was elated to receive this special gift from the talented artist, and RM clarified that his new buzz cut had no connection to his military enlistment plans, reassuring ARMYs.

The camaraderie and support among the BTS members were evident as RM, Jin, and J-Hope were seen hugging and sharing laughter with each other during the concert. They joined in grooving to Suga's performance, enjoying every moment together.

Even though Jin and J-Hope are currently serving in the South Korean military, they made sure to be present for this special event. They attended the concert with full enthusiasm, cheering for their fellow members and waving the ARMY bomb, adding to the excitement and joy of the night.

With emotions running high and unforgettable moments shared, the D-Day concert tour came to a poignant end, leaving ARMYs with hearts full of love and appreciation for BTS and their extraordinary bond.