 WATCH: BTS’ Suga Shows Off ‘7’ Friendship Tattoo On His Arms At Final D-Day Concert
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: BTS’ Suga Shows Off ‘7’ Friendship Tattoo On His Arms At Final D-Day Concert

WATCH: BTS’ Suga Shows Off ‘7’ Friendship Tattoo On His Arms At Final D-Day Concert

While performing Suga slowly slipped off his jacket to reveal the inconic '7' tattoos present on his upper arm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
article-image

In an electrifying finale to the D-Day concert tour, BTS's Suga left ARMYs gasping with excitement as he finally unveiled his long-awaited friendship tattoo!

While the other six members had already revealed their tattoos, Suga decided to keep fans on their toes until the very end, making the reveal all the more thrilling.

The journey to discovering the location of the '7' tattoo has been a rollercoaster of speculation and anticipation, with fans eagerly trying to catch a glimpse.

But, at last, the secret is out, and the BTS fandom couldn't have asked for a better way to conclude the tour. While performing Suga slowly slipped off his jacket to reveal the inconic '7' tattoos present on his upper arm.

Check the video of Suga flaunting his tattoo at the concert here:

Read Also
'I Want To Perform So Bad': BTS' Suga REVEALS Jin Went Emotional Over A Phone Call Remembering Good...
article-image

YOONGI RECENTLY BROKE DOWN IN TEARS

During the emotional performance, Suga couldn't hold back his feelings and broke down while playing the guitar on stage.

Despite his tears, he powered through the performance, leaving fans touched by his dedication and passion for his craft.

Read Also
Video: ARMY Asks Jungkook If He Has Watched SS Rajamouli's RRR, BTS Singer's Response Goes Viral
article-image

RM, JIN AND J-HOPE ATTEND

RM, the leader of BTS, joined Suga on stage, singing their heartwarming duet, 'Strange'. To the delight of fans, RM surprised everyone by performing his unreleased song, "You Are My Dandelion, I See You Comeback To Me."

The crowd was elated to receive this special gift from the talented artist, and RM clarified that his new buzz cut had no connection to his military enlistment plans, reassuring ARMYs.

The camaraderie and support among the BTS members were evident as RM, Jin, and J-Hope were seen hugging and sharing laughter with each other during the concert. They joined in grooving to Suga's performance, enjoying every moment together.

Even though Jin and J-Hope are currently serving in the South Korean military, they made sure to be present for this special event. They attended the concert with full enthusiasm, cheering for their fellow members and waving the ARMY bomb, adding to the excitement and joy of the night.

With emotions running high and unforgettable moments shared, the D-Day concert tour came to a poignant end, leaving ARMYs with hearts full of love and appreciation for BTS and their extraordinary bond.

Read Also
BTS' RM Sports New Hair Cut, Leaves ARMY Guessing
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranveer Singh - Alia Bhatt's Regal Wedding Looks In PICS

Ranveer Singh - Alia Bhatt's Regal Wedding Looks In PICS

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij On 4-Year-Old Daughter Tara's Times Square Debut: 'We Crave For Such Love'

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij On 4-Year-Old Daughter Tara's Times Square Debut: 'We Crave For Such Love'

Pooja Hegde Channels Her Inner Barbie To Share Her Belief In Magic: SEE PHOTOS

Pooja Hegde Channels Her Inner Barbie To Share Her Belief In Magic: SEE PHOTOS

WATCH: BTS’ Suga Shows Off ‘7’ Friendship Tattoo On His Arms At Final D-Day Concert

WATCH: BTS’ Suga Shows Off ‘7’ Friendship Tattoo On His Arms At Final D-Day Concert

Sunny Deol On His Gadar 2 Character: 'Tara Singh Is Our Hulk & Superman'

Sunny Deol On His Gadar 2 Character: 'Tara Singh Is Our Hulk & Superman'