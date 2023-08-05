 Video: ARMY Asks Jungkook If He Has Watched SS Rajamouli's RRR, BTS Singer's Response Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: ARMY Asks Jungkook If He Has Watched SS Rajamouli's RRR, BTS Singer's Response Goes Viral

Video: ARMY Asks Jungkook If He Has Watched SS Rajamouli's RRR, BTS Singer's Response Goes Viral

During a live interaction with his fans on WeVerse, Jungkook was asked if he has seen the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer movie.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
article-image

Jungkook, the youngest member of South Korean pop sensation BTS, surprised his Indian fans when he hummed the Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu" from filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster "RRR".

During a live interaction with his fans on WeVerse, Jungkook was asked if he has seen the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer movie.

The 25-year-old didn't responded to the question directly but hummed the song "Naatu Naatu", leaving the ARMY, a term used for the South Korean band BTS' fan following, elated.

Read Also
BTS' Jungkook Surprises ARMY & Yoongi At D-DAY THE FINAL Concert
article-image

"That's really a special feeling for Indian Armys when he mentions anything related to India," a fan wrote.

"Finally I am happy he knows Telugu exists in the world," said another.

"Can't believe he knows the song...," an admirer wrote in the comments section of the live session.

"Rise Roar Revolt" (RRR) created history after "Naatu Naatu", composed by MM Keeravani, won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

BTS or Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boys in English), formed in 2010 under Big Hit Entertainment, comprise of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Read Also
BTS' Jungkook Opens Up About His Unique Perspective On Religion & Faith - WATCH
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BTS' RM Sports New Hair Cut, Leaves ARMY Guessing

BTS' RM Sports New Hair Cut, Leaves ARMY Guessing

Video: ARMY Asks Jungkook If He Has Watched SS Rajamouli's RRR, BTS Singer's Response Goes Viral

Video: ARMY Asks Jungkook If He Has Watched SS Rajamouli's RRR, BTS Singer's Response Goes Viral

‘Stree’ Shraddha Kapoor Expresses Her Desire To Play Lata Mangeshkar & Padmini Kolhapure On...

‘Stree’ Shraddha Kapoor Expresses Her Desire To Play Lata Mangeshkar & Padmini Kolhapure On...

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer-Alia's Film Inches Closer To...

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer-Alia's Film Inches Closer To...

Riteish Deshmukh Pens Adorable Birthday Wish For Wife Genelia D'Souza: 'Majhi Baiko, Majha Ved'

Riteish Deshmukh Pens Adorable Birthday Wish For Wife Genelia D'Souza: 'Majhi Baiko, Majha Ved'