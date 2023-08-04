 BTS' Jungkook Opens Up About His Unique Perspective On Religion & Faith - WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBTS' Jungkook Opens Up About His Unique Perspective On Religion & Faith - WATCH

BTS' Jungkook Opens Up About His Unique Perspective On Religion & Faith - WATCH

Jungkook clarified that he does not adhere to any particular religion himself.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
BTS' Jungkook Opens Up About His Unique Perspective On Religion & Faith - WATCH | Twitter

BTS's Jungkook has always been a favorite among K-Pop enthusiasts, and his recent solo debut track 'SEVEN' has only elevated his popularity to new heights.

As the global icon continues to bask in the success of his latest release, he surprised his fans with an intimate revelation about his perspective on religion during a live session on Weverse.

Known for his close connection with his fanbase, Jungkook willingly took the opportunity to discuss a topic rarely touched upon by BTS members - their personal beliefs.

BTS' Jungkook in recent Weverse Live

BTS' Jungkook in recent Weverse Live | Twitter

Read Also
BTS' Jungkook, Tom Holland, Zendaya: Celebs Who Expressed Their Love For Indian Food
article-image

HERE'S WHAT JUNGKOOK SAID

In the live video, the singer shared that he had attended the School of Performing Arts in Seoul, a faith-based institution with Christian values at its core. However, he clarified that he does not adhere to any particular religion himself.

"I do not have any religion," Jungkook asserted with a smile. "My father's side is Christian, whereas my mother's side is Buddhist. But for us children & younger gen… We don’t really have any religions. There was no pressure on us to have a religion, either. Therefore, I have no religion.”

It's fascinating to note that despite being exposed to both Christianity and Buddhism due to his family's background, Jungkook considers himself non-denominational.

He acknowledged that while he appreciates certain practices and may be seen participating in them from time to time, he does not identify with any specific faith.

Jungkook's decision to share this personal aspect of his life comes as a pleasant surprise to his devoted fans, who have always admired him for his sincerity and authenticity. The BTS members have always been known to keep their private lives guarded, making this disclosure even more special.

Read Also
BTS' V Learnt SEVEN Dance Moves In Just 5 Mins; Jungkook Says 'I Was Surprised'
article-image

ARMY DISCUSSED HIS RELIGION AFTER THE RELEASE OF SEVEN

In his latest release 'SEVEN', some fans speculated that there might be references to his religious background, especially given the symbolic nature of his songs like 'Blood Sweat & Tears.' This revelation might give fans a new perspective while interpreting his music.

Jungkook's journey as a musician has been nothing short of inspiring, and his willingness to open up about his beliefs further cements his bond with his followers.

Read Also
BTS' Jungkook Wants To Eat Chicken Makhani With Naan: 'I'm Hungry. I’m Starving' (WATCH)
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hema Malini REACTS To Dharmendra's Kiss With Shabana Azmi In Rocky Aur Rani: 'He Loves It' 

Hema Malini REACTS To Dharmendra's Kiss With Shabana Azmi In Rocky Aur Rani: 'He Loves It' 

BTS' Jimin Dazzles In Black & White For Tiffany & Co Shoot; SEE PHOTOS

BTS' Jimin Dazzles In Black & White For Tiffany & Co Shoot; SEE PHOTOS

Chinmayi Sripada Slams Troll Who Asked Her To Leave India For THIS Reason

Chinmayi Sripada Slams Troll Who Asked Her To Leave India For THIS Reason

BTS' Jungkook Opens Up About His Unique Perspective On Religion & Faith - WATCH

BTS' Jungkook Opens Up About His Unique Perspective On Religion & Faith - WATCH

Malvika Raaj From K3G To Marry Businessman Pranav Bagga; See Photos From Dreamy Proposal

Malvika Raaj From K3G To Marry Businessman Pranav Bagga; See Photos From Dreamy Proposal