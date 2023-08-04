BTS' Jungkook Opens Up About His Unique Perspective On Religion & Faith - WATCH | Twitter

BTS's Jungkook has always been a favorite among K-Pop enthusiasts, and his recent solo debut track 'SEVEN' has only elevated his popularity to new heights.

As the global icon continues to bask in the success of his latest release, he surprised his fans with an intimate revelation about his perspective on religion during a live session on Weverse.

Known for his close connection with his fanbase, Jungkook willingly took the opportunity to discuss a topic rarely touched upon by BTS members - their personal beliefs.

BTS' Jungkook in recent Weverse Live | Twitter

HERE'S WHAT JUNGKOOK SAID

In the live video, the singer shared that he had attended the School of Performing Arts in Seoul, a faith-based institution with Christian values at its core. However, he clarified that he does not adhere to any particular religion himself.

"I do not have any religion," Jungkook asserted with a smile. "My father's side is Christian, whereas my mother's side is Buddhist. But for us children & younger gen… We don’t really have any religions. There was no pressure on us to have a religion, either. Therefore, I have no religion.”

It's fascinating to note that despite being exposed to both Christianity and Buddhism due to his family's background, Jungkook considers himself non-denominational.

He acknowledged that while he appreciates certain practices and may be seen participating in them from time to time, he does not identify with any specific faith.

Jungkook's decision to share this personal aspect of his life comes as a pleasant surprise to his devoted fans, who have always admired him for his sincerity and authenticity. The BTS members have always been known to keep their private lives guarded, making this disclosure even more special.

ARMY DISCUSSED HIS RELIGION AFTER THE RELEASE OF SEVEN

In his latest release 'SEVEN', some fans speculated that there might be references to his religious background, especially given the symbolic nature of his songs like 'Blood Sweat & Tears.' This revelation might give fans a new perspective while interpreting his music.

Jungkook's journey as a musician has been nothing short of inspiring, and his willingness to open up about his beliefs further cements his bond with his followers.

