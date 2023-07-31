BTS' Jungkook, Tom Holland, Zendaya: Celebs Who Expressed Their Love For Indian Food

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
BTS’ Jungkook's love for Indian food, especially Chicken Makhani and Naan, sparked excitement among Indian fans during a recent live session. Check ou some other popular celebs who expressed there love for desi foods in the past:
The world was astonished when Tom Cruise couldn't resist ordering Chicken Tikka Masala at Asha Bhosle's restaurant in the UK during his Mission Impossible filming.
Johnny Depp's extravagant Rs 48 lakh Indian restaurant bill in Birmingham revealed his fondness for Chicken Tikka Masala and King Prawn Bhuna.
Ant-Man star Paul Rudd discovered his love for Biryani and enjoyed a delightful Indian meal at Darjeeling Express in London.
Spider-Man No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya indulged in Michelin-star Indian cuisine after their trip to India.
Pop icon Madonna satisfies her carb cravings with South Indian food, particularly Idlis.
Brad Pitt confessed his fondness for Indian dishes like Chicken Masala, Dal, and Naan, often dining with his family at Indian restaurants.
