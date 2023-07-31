'I Want To Perform So Bad': BTS' Suga REVEALS Jin Went Emotional Over A Phone Call Remembering Good Old Days

In a heartwarming & candid moment on the latest episode of BTS' Suga's talk show, Suchwita, the k-pop idol and his bandmate Jungkook opened up about their shared yearning for concert performances.

The two members of the sensational K-pop group delved into their feelings of missing the electrifying energy of live shows and revealed that even Jin, currently serving in the military, is longing for the stage.

As they reminisced about the thrill of performing in front of their passionate fans, Jungkook couldn't help but express his desire for more of those exhilarating moments.

BTS Jungkook's guest appearance at Suga's talk show Suchwita | Photo From Twitter

However, he acknowledged that the current circumstances make it impossible for them to hold concerts at the moment, leaving both members longing for the experience they deeply cherish.

SUGA REVEALS JIN WENT EMOTIONAL OVER A PHONE CALL

Suga, understanding the situation all too well, chimed in, stating that it's physically impossible to hold concerts right now. Despite the obstacle, he resonated with Jungkook's sentiments, connecting with fans who share the same sense of yearning for the magic of live performances.

This heartfelt exchange not only showcased BTS's dedication to their craft but also emphasized their profound love for their devoted fans, whom they can't wait to reunite with on stage.

The emotional peak of the conversation came when Suga disclosed Jin's feelings about performing.

Despite being away from the group due to his military service, Jin shared the same longing for the stage. Suga revealed that Jin had reached out to him and expressed his deep desire to perform once again, saying, “I want to perform so bad.”

Suga Reveals BTS' Jin went emotional over a phone call | YouTube

JUNGKOOK SAYS 'WE ALL FEEL THE SAME'

Jungkook added further confirmation to Suga's revelation, sharing that the sentiment is shared among all BTS members. Jungkook revealed, “He talks about it in our group chat too. We all feel the same way!”

Junkook's response to Suga with an interesting revelation | Photo From YouTube

As the conversation concluded, Suga reflected on their experiences on stage, stating that performing has always been the most enjoyable aspect of their journey. The love for their art and their fans is evident in their every word, leaving ARMYs across the world eagerly waiting for the day when BTS can grace the stage once more, creating unforgettable memories together.

