BTS' Suga Gives SHOUTOUT To Bros V, Jungkook & Jimin AT His D-Day Concert

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
BTS's Suga is expected to wrap up his world tour with a final show in Seoul, and fans are thrilled.
Instagram & Twitter
Special guests, including LE SSERAFIM and ENHYPEN, were present at the first night of the show.
Surprise appearance by PSY, who performed "That That" with Suga, adding excitement for fans.
On the last date of the tour, fans were eagerly anticipating special guests.
BTS's Jimin surprised fans by attending the concert and capturing moments with his ARMY Bomb.
BTS's V and Jungkook were also spotted entering the venue, adding to the excitement.
As all three members of BTS's maknae line were seen enjoying Suga's performance, Suga acknowledged his younger brothers during the show, creating a heartwarming moment.
Fans hope for a surprise performance, particularly involving Jimin and the song "Tony Montana."
The concert is still ongoing, keeping fans on their toes, but seeing the youngest members supporting Suga is delightful.
