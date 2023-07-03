BTS' Suga's EmotionalSpeech At Brother's Wedding Will Melt The Heart Of Every ARMY (WATCH)

BTS member Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon Gi, brought tears to his older brother's eyes with a heartfelt speech at his wedding held in Daegu.

The singer attended the private ceremony, which took place at a hotel on Sunday, and expressed his gratitude to his brother, Min Geum Jae, for supporting his music career.

In leaked videos from the wedding, Suga can be seen delivering his speech, saying, "First of all, I want to say thank you. I'm Min Yoon gi, the younger brother, who is the groom in this wedding... Why are you crying right nowm Don’t."

The emotional words brought his brother to tears, and the two shared a touching hug before Suga continued his heartfelt address.

Photos & Videos of Suga at the wedding have been making rounds online, showing the artist looking sharp in a suit.

The wedding itself was an intimate affair, with only close family members and acquaintances in attendance. Instead of an officiant, the fathers of the bride and groom presided over the ceremony. Suga joined them on stage, adding to the emotional atmosphere of the event.

Min Yoon Gi, known for his striking resemblance to his brother, wasted no time in joining the wedding celebrations right after completing his solo world tour. Fans have applauded his dedication and support for his brother's special day.

Suga recently wrapped up his successful August D-Day Tour concert, held at Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium. The two-day event was part of his world tour, which encompassed 25 shows across 10 cities. Fans can look forward to his upcoming encore concert, the SUGA Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE FINAL, scheduled to take place on August 4 and 6 at the KSPO Dome in Songpa, Seoul.

In conclusion, Suga's presence at his brother's wedding, coupled with his heartfelt speech, left a lasting impact on those in attendance. The singer's unwavering support for his family and his dedication to his music career continue to inspire fans around the world