BTS Has Most Loyal Fanbase Worldwide; Elton John, Lady Gaga And Taylor Swift Follow The List

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
BTS fans, known as ARMY, have been loyal supporters since the group's debut in 2013.
Various celebrations and tributes marked the 10th anniversary of BTS in June this year.
The ARMY has officially been recognized as the most loyal fandom, surpassing fans of international celebrities.
BTS members, Jungkook, Suga, RM, Jimin, Taehyung, J-Hope, and Jin, are currently on a hiatus due to military service but continue to celebrate their ARMY.
YouTube channel About Music has named the BTS ARMY as the most loyal fans of all time, showing unwavering support for the group's performances and releases.
A study ranked BTS fans as the most loyal, surpassing fans of renowned artists like Michael Jackson, Elton John, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift.
This recognition brings joy to the millions of fans who make up the ARMY fandom.
The reciprocal relationship between BTS and their ARMY showcases the strong bond between artists and fans.
