BTS' Jungkook Drops Shirtless PHOTO To Promote His Upcoming Single; ARMY Remembers SEVENTEEN’s Jun

BIG HIT recently announced BTS Jungkook’s solo single ‘SEVEN’ raising the excitement of global fans of the k-pop star. After giving some major spoilers on Weverse live, Jungkook has now announced the schedule of the same with an extremely lusty and intriguing concept photo. Yes, uou read that right

ARMY must be overjoyed after knowing that the agency of their ‘golden maknae’ shared a shirtless photo of jungkook with a promotion schedule including teaser date, music video launch dater and much more. We bet every Jungkook fan won’t be able to hold the excitement after the scheduled release.

Check out the poster shared by BIG HIT here:

No doubt, fans were mesmerised by Jungkook's hotness once again, just with a small glimpse. However, it also reminded them of SEVENTEEN member who is prepping up to release his upcoming solo album 'PSYCHO'.

It is also said that popular K-drama star Han So-hee will also appear in the music video 'SEVEN' and she has already completed the filming process in Los Angeles. Even Jungkook had arrived in LA to shoot his video.

Interestingly, both of them were seen at the same time at Seoul airport, which further strengthened the news. fans are excited to watch Jungkook's SEVEN and feel that it would be one of a kind collaboration with two amazing stars teaming up together.