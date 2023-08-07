BTS Suga Announces Military Enlistment After Concluding D-Day Tour, ARMY Goes Emotional

BTS' Suga aka Agust D's remarkable solo tour finally concluded in Seoul on August 6, 2023 with a bittersweet announcement that has sent ripples of emotion through the BTS fandom.

Just a day after the tour's conclusion, BTS' label BigHit Music confirmed that Suga, known to fans as Yoongi, has taken a significant step towards his military service, initiating the enlistment process. This news marks a poignant milestone for both Suga and his dedicated fanbase.

BIGHIT MAKES AN ANNOUNCEMENT

The official announcement from BigHit Music conveyed, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We'd like to inform fans that SUGA has initiated the procedure of military enlistment by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course."

The statement went on to express gratitude for the ongoing support of fans and assured them of the company's commitment to supporting Suga throughout his military service journey.

BigHit Music's Announcement | Twitter

Suga's impending enlistment carries a special significance as he had been nursing a shoulder injury for which he underwent surgery.

This injury had previously led to the revelation that he would serve in a public capacity rather than as an active-duty soldier. Fans now await another official statement from BigHit Music clarifying Suga's enlistment duties and responsibilities.

BTS' Suga | Twitter

ARMY GOES EMOTIONAL

The BTS fandom, affectionately known as the ARMY, reacted swiftly and emotionally to the news. On Twitter, one devoted fan expressed, "We love you Yoongi! We will wait for you always. Please be safe and take care of your health."

Heartfelt comments flooded social media, with many expressing their emotions through words of support, empathy, and shared love for the artist.

Suga's enlistment positions him as the third member of BTS to embark on his military duties. Jin led the way with his enlistment in December 2022, followed by J-hope in April.

While Suga prepares for his service, fans anticipate the eventual enlistment of BTS' leader, Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, although he has reassured fans that his enlistment won't occur in the immediate future.