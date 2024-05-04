WB Governor Accused Of Molestation: Inquiry Team Set UP, CCTV Footage Sought By Police

West Bengal Governor Dr. CV Ananda Bose | PTI

In connection with the alleged molestation case against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Central Division said, "An inquiry team has been constituted. We will be speaking to some probable witnesses over the next few days. Have requested for CCTV footage, if available."

In what seems to be trouble mounting on Youtuber Elvish Yadav, after Noida Police, now the Enforcement Directorate has filed a case against Elvish Yadav in the back drop of the case of selling snake venom. A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Kolkata: Massive fire has broken out at a garments factory of Kolkata. Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the building. Cause of the fire is still being investigated. Meanwhile, work is on to douse the fire. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.