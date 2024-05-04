 WB Governor Accused Of Molestation: Inquiry Team Set UP, CCTV Footage Sought By Police
Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
West Bengal Governor Dr. CV Ananda Bose | PTI
04 May 2024 11:04 AM IST

In connection with the alleged molestation case against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Central Division said, "An inquiry team has been constituted. We will be speaking to some probable witnesses over the next few days. Have requested for CCTV footage, if available."

04 May 2024 11:04 AM IST

