 BTS' V's Solo Album 'Layover' Inspired By THIS K-pop Group
BTS' V's Solo Album 'Layover' Inspired By THIS K-pop Group

BTS' V's Solo Album 'Layover' Inspired By THIS K-pop Group

Even before hitting the airwaves, 'Layover' is making waves for its cohesive thematic undercurrent that interlaces every track.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
BTS sensation Kim Tae-hyung, fondly known as V, is breaking free from the group's mold with his upcoming solo album titled 'Layover'.

Although the album's official release is set for September 8, V has already treated fans with two mesmerizing music videos – 'Love Me Again' and 'Rainy Days' – that have shattered all expectations.

ARMY is buzzing with excitement, hailing V's new musical and visual direction as a refreshing departure from his previous endeavors.

A recent chat with W Korea unveils the inspiration behind V's audacious solo venture.

BTS' V

BTS' V | Twitter

KIM TAEHYUNG'S LAYOVER INSPIRED BY THIS K-POP GIRL GROUP

Even before hitting the airwaves, 'Layover' is making waves for its cohesive thematic undercurrent that interlaces every track.

Fans are raving about the unique flavor, attributing it to the genius of Min Hee Jin, CEO of ADOR – a label synonymous with the chart-topping Korean girl group, NewJeans.

It's a synergistic collaboration sparked not just by Min Hee Jin's acclaimed expertise but by V's deep-seated reverence for a groundbreaking girl group project.

V confesses that his solo stride was stirred by f(x)'s trailblazing 'Pink Tape', the brainchild of Min Hee Jin during her tenure as the creative director at SM Entertainment.

The iconic 'Pink Tape', f(x)'s second studio album from 2013, carved a niche for its ingenuity and artistic vision, catapulting it to the annals of K-Pop greatness.

HERE'S WHAT BTS' V SAID

“I was eager to unveil a different facet of my musical artistry. The memory of f(x)'s 'Pink Tape' came rushing back, and I knew Min was the key to unlocking that realm," V shared with W Korea.

The fusion of their talents was seamless, giving birth to a meticulously crafted masterpiece. "Our creative synergy transcended every detail. Collaborating with Min was a gratifying journey; her expertise and warmth enriched every step," he further reflected.

As 'Pink Tape' remains etched in K-Pop's hall of fame, the anticipation for 'Layover' escalates. With two enchanting music videos already in the limelight and the teaser for 'Blue' stirring curiosity, fans are piecing together the larger narrative V aims to unravel.

