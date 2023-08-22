 WATCH: After Jimin, BTS' V Collabs With NewJeans; Grooves To 'Hybe Boy'
WATCH: After Jimin, BTS' V Collabs With NewJeans; Grooves To 'Hybe Boy'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
BTS heartthrob V, also known as Kim Taehyung, recently showcased his stunning dance moves in a dynamic collaboration with the up-and-coming girl group NewJeans.

The excitement unfolded as a clip surfaced on social media platforms, revealing V's seamless dance synchronization with the group to their hit track "Hype Boy."

BTS' V GROOVES TO 'HYBE BOY'

Posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the fan account @charts_k, the video had initially appeared on TiTok courtesy of NewJeans.

In the footage, V kicked off the just-over 30-second-long extravaganza by showcasing his signature expressive faces, followed by the entrance of the NewJeans members into their vibrant studio setting.

What ensued was a captivating display of coordinated steps, with V and NewJeans blending their movements effortlessly. The clip ended in a breathtaking moment as V struck a pose, encircled by the talented girl group.

ARMY REACTS TO THE VIDEO

Enthusiastic fans were quick to share their excitement online. One ecstatic fan raved, "I can't put into words how loud I screamed after watching this!" Another admirer confessed, "The video is so addictive; I've been replaying it non-stop."

The anticipation of more such collaborations ran high as one follower mused, "After Jimin and V, who's up next? The suspense is killing me!"

V's artistry was not confined to the dance floor, as he soon set off for Japan for a work commitment. Sporting a casual yet chic ensemble,

V's airport appearance drew the attention of both paparazzi and fans, with his friendly interactions leaving a lasting impression.

