VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Buy Brand New Swanky Lexus Car Worth ₹2.5 Crore

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who were in Italy attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party, on Monday returned to Mumbai with their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir and Alia, who have an impressive collection of luxurious cars, were spotted in their brand-new, swanky Lexus LM car in a sonic titanium colour, which is worth Rs 2.5 crore.

Check out the video:

According to Car Wale, the car is a 4-seater MUV.

In the video shared by paparazzi, the duo's new car was seen entering their apartment building, Vastu, in Bandra, Mumbai, on Monday afternoon. However, Ranbir and Alia were not visible from inside the car.

Earlier in April 2024, the Barfi actor had purchased a swanky new Bentley Continental GT V8 car, which was priced at around Rs 8 crore. Last year, Ranbir bought a luxurious Range Rover worth Rs 4 crore.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022. The couple became parents to Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Ramayana and Love And War. Alia, on the other hand, has Vasant Bala's Jigra and Jee Lee Zaraa in her pipeline.