 VIDEO: Baby Raha Showers Dad Ranbir Kapoor With Kisses As They Return To Mumbai Post Anant Ambani Cruise Party
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Baby Raha Showers Dad Ranbir Kapoor With Kisses As They Return To Mumbai Post Anant Ambani Cruise Party

VIDEO: Baby Raha Showers Dad Ranbir Kapoor With Kisses As They Return To Mumbai Post Anant Ambani Cruise Party

In the visuals captured by the paps, Ranbir could be seen holding Raha in his arms as Alia walked beside them

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image

After spending quality time in Italy, star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now back in India.

The duo with their daughter Raha was spotted at the Mumbai airport during the early hours of Monday.

In the visuals captured by the paps, Ranbir could be seen holding Raha in his arms as Alia walked beside them. But what caught everyone's attention was Raha showering love on her dad Ranbir by planting sweet kisses on his cheeks.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra residence, Vastu, on April 14, 2022, after dating for five years. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November of the same year.

Read Also
VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Interacts With Ranbir Kapoor, Flaunts New Look At Anant Ambani-Radhika...
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial ''Love & War'. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.

In January 2024, Alia shared the announcement poster which read, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next EPIC saga 'LOVE & WAR' starring #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt & @vickykaushal09. See you in Cinemas on CHRISTMAS 2025!"The poster had the names of the film's three stars - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal - along with their signatures.

Expressing his happiness about the project, Vicky on his Instagram wrote, "An eternal cinema dream has come true."This project marks the second collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt, after 2022's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. This is also Ranbir's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.He made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya' in 2007. Further details regarding 'Love & War' have not been disclosed yet.

Read Also
Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts His T-shirt With Daughter's Name Raha; See Viral Pics
article-image

Prior to 'Love and War', Alia and Ranbir shared screen space in Ayan Mukerji's 'Bhramastra'. Interestingly, they fell in love with each other during the shoot of the film, which also starred megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Raveena Tandon Assault Case: 'Both Parties Resolved Matter, No Complaints Filed,' Says Khar Senior...

Raveena Tandon Assault Case: 'Both Parties Resolved Matter, No Complaints Filed,' Says Khar Senior...

VIDEO: Baby Raha Showers Dad Ranbir Kapoor With Kisses As They Return To Mumbai Post Anant Ambani...

VIDEO: Baby Raha Showers Dad Ranbir Kapoor With Kisses As They Return To Mumbai Post Anant Ambani...

Raveena Tandon Finally Breaks Silence On Attack By Mob Outside Mumbai House, Rash Driving...

Raveena Tandon Finally Breaks Silence On Attack By Mob Outside Mumbai House, Rash Driving...

Harsh Mayar Reveals Feeling 'Uncomfortable' On Doing Intimate Scenes On-Screen: 'Don't Come From...

Harsh Mayar Reveals Feeling 'Uncomfortable' On Doing Intimate Scenes On-Screen: 'Don't Come From...

Hitesh Bhardwaj Confirms Being Approached For Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: ‘Haven’t Connected...

Hitesh Bhardwaj Confirms Being Approached For Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: ‘Haven’t Connected...