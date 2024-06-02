VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Interacts With Ranbir Kapoor, Flaunts New Look At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Cruise Party

Shah Rukh Khan recently jetted off to attend the second phase of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on a luxury cruise in Italy. He was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

A recent video circulating on social media captures Shah Rukh Khan engaging in conversation with Ranbir Kapoor in Italy. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor also flaunted his new look, soon after numerous fans drew comparisons to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

Check out the new video:

Looking sharp as ever, Shah Rukh wore a navy blue suit and paired it with a white scarf. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a beige outfit.

The luxury cruise ship is travelling a 4,380-kilometer-long route from Italy to the South of France.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Disha Patani, were among the 800 guests, who attended the cruise party.

Meanwhile, in March 2024, the Ambani family threw a lavish pre-wedding bash for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be tying the knot on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on Shah Rukh's work front, there is a lot of buzz that his next film will be Sujoy Ghosh’s directorial King. However, an official confirmation is awaited.