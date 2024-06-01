 Ranveer Singh Lifts Orry, Dances To Guru Randhawa's Songs At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Cruise Party (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh Lifts Orry, Dances To Guru Randhawa's Songs At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Cruise Party (WATCH)

Ranveer Singh Lifts Orry, Dances To Guru Randhawa's Songs At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Cruise Party (WATCH)

Ranveer Singh is expecting his first child with actress Deepika Padukone.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 02:31 PM IST
article-image

Ranveer Singh, who is expecting his first child with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, is currently attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding cruise party. However, Ranveer's ladylove skipped the celebrations.

On Friday, May 31, Guru Randhawa performed at the pre-wedding party on his popular tracks. A video is doing the rounds on Reddit in which Ranveer is seen dancing energetically on the stage as Guru sang his hit song, Morni Banke. Later, Singh also lifted Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, in his arms.

Check out the video:

Read Also
VIDEO: Katy Perry Enthrals Guests With Electrifying Performance At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's...
article-image
Ranveer, Veer Paraiya, Orry for after party with Guru Randhawa
byu/Shabudana_khichdi inBollyBlindsNGossip

Veer Pahariya, grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde and son of Mumbai-based businessman Sanjay Pahariya, was seen flaunting his dance skills on the stage. 

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika announced their pregnancy in February 2024. The couple's baby is due in September 2024.

Read Also
'Buri Nazar Wale...': Ranveer Singh REACTS To Pregnant Deepika Padukone's Photos Amid Trolling Over...
article-image
Read Also
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Invitation: 'Shubh Vivah' To Be Held In Mumbai On July 12 -...
article-image

Apart from Guru, Katy Perry and Backstreet Boys also performed at the Ambani pre-wedding bash. The luxury cruise ship is traveling a 4,380-kilometer-long route from Italy to the South of France.

Recently, celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Disha Patani, flew to Italy to attend the cruise party.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first pre-wedding festivities took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat in March 2024.

The couple will be tying the knot on July 12, 2024, at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranveer Singh Lifts Orry, Dances To Guru Randhawa's Songs At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Cruise...

Ranveer Singh Lifts Orry, Dances To Guru Randhawa's Songs At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Cruise...

Ayushmann Khurrana Casts His Vote In Punjab, Says 'You Will Not Have Any Right To Complain If...

Ayushmann Khurrana Casts His Vote In Punjab, Says 'You Will Not Have Any Right To Complain If...

Sanjay Dutt Pens Emotional Note In Memory Of His Mother Nargis: 'I Hope I Have Made You Proud'

Sanjay Dutt Pens Emotional Note In Memory Of His Mother Nargis: 'I Hope I Have Made You Proud'

'Aadmi Thodi Rote Hai': Taha Shah Badussha Refused To Cry In Crucial Heeramandi Scene, Reveals...

'Aadmi Thodi Rote Hai': Taha Shah Badussha Refused To Cry In Crucial Heeramandi Scene, Reveals...

Niti Taylor Sparks DIVORCE Rumors After Her Social Media Activity

Niti Taylor Sparks DIVORCE Rumors After Her Social Media Activity