Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Invitation: 'Shubh Vivah' To Be Held In Mumbai On July 12 - Check Out Full Schedule

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in what can be termed as one of the biggest wedding ceremonies of the country, on July 12. As the couple and their families celebrate their pre-wedding festivities onboard a French cruise, their wedding invitation card has surfaced online.

As per the invite, Anant and Radhika will tie the knot in a traditional Hindu vedic ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The main wedding will be held on Friday, July 12, and it has been termed as 'Shubh Vivah' on the invitation card. The dress code for the ceremony has been mentioned as 'Indian Traditional'.

It will be followed by the 'Shubh Aashirwad' (Divine Blessings) ceremony on July 13, the dress code for which is Indian formals.

The festivities at the Ambani household will conclude with the 'Mangal Utsav', aka, the wedding reception, which will be held on July 14. The dress code for the same will be Indian chic.

Anant and Radhika have currently embarked on a four-day-long luxury cruise trip with their family members and their friends from Bollywood and business circles. The on-sea celebration kickstarted on May 29 and is set to conclude on June 1.

Several Bollywood celebs including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan, and others, are onboard the cruise to celebrate the couple's union.

In March this year, the Ambanis threw one of the most magnificent pre-wedding parties at Jamnagar, and it saw the who's who of Bollywood gather under one roof.