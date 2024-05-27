Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Cruise Party Invite LEAKED: Know Dress Codes & Themes Of 4-Day Celebration

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ambani scion, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12, but ahead of the wedding, the families have planned a second pre-wedding bash for the couple. The four-day-long luxury cruise celebration will see Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, politicians and businessmen in attendance. It is scheduled to begin on May 29 and conclude on June 1.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ayan Mukerji and others have already jetted off from Mumbai. A photo of the itinerary have gone viral on social media, revealing interesting details of the celebration.

For the second pre-wedding bash, a detailed dress code planner, along with a visual mood board for each theme, has been sent to all the guests along with the invitations.

As per the itinerary for the luxury cruise in Europe, a picturesque 4,380 kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France has been planned.

May 29, Wednesday - The celebration will begin with a welcome lunch. The dress code will be classic cruise. This will be followed by a 'Starry Night' themed event, for which the dress code is western formals.

May 30, Thursday - All the guests will land in Rome and they are supposed to wear tourist chic dresses. The theme will be La Dolce Far Niente. The day will conclude with a 'Toga Party' on the cruise.

May 31, Friday - The themes for this day are 'V Turns One Under The Sun', 'Le Masquerade' and 'Pardon My French.' It will conclude with an afterparty on the cruise.

June 1, Saturday - The last day of the celebration will have 'La Dolce Vita' theme and the guests will have to follow Italian Summer's dress code.

Nearly 800 guests are expected to attend the grand bash.

In March 2024, the Ambanis threw the most lavish party of the year as they celebrated the union of Anant and Radhika over three days in Jamnagar. The biggest names of Bollywood, Hollywood, business, politics and sports circles were seen attending the three-day extravaganza.

Some of the major highlights of the event were Rihanna making her performance debut in India, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan dancing together, Diljit Dosanjh's concert, among other things.