'Buri Nazar Wale...': Ranveer Singh REACTS To Pregnant Deepika Padukone's Photos Amid Trolling Over Baby Bump

A few days ago, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out in Mumbai to cast their votes at the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The actress was seen flaunting her baby bump, however, she was trolled brutally by a section of the social media users, even calling her bump fake.

Unfazed by the trolling, on Friday, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone appeared in the city to promote her beauty brand, 82°E, looking stunning as ever in a yellow custom Gauri & Nainika yellow empire cut cotton-midi dress.

Ranveer Singh couldn't resist showering praise on his ladylove, Deepika, after she shared pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram. In a subtle response to the trolling, he indirectly remarked, "Buri nazar wale tera mooh kala."

Take a look:

In another post, Ranveer wrote, "Kya karun mai, mar jaun ( what should I do? Should I die)? Adding another picture, he wrote, "My Sunshine."

Ranveer and Deepika announced their pregnancy in February 2024. The couple's baby is due in September 2024.

They started dating in 2012 and got secretly engaged in 2015. The duo dated for six years before tying the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy, with only close friends and family in attendance.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Next, will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again as Shakti Shetty, the film also stars Ranveer alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

She also has Kalki 2898 AD alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Whereas Ranveer, who was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has Don 3, with Kiara Advani.