 'Where Is Your Morality?': Netizens SLAM Paps As They Mob Shah Rukh Khan's 11-Yr-Old Son AbRam, Other Kids In Mumbai
Host Sohail Khan too requested the paps to let the kids go as they blocked their way and made it difficult for their car to move

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 09:07 AM IST
article-image

The paparazzi seem to have disappointed netizens yet again and this time, not because they were chasing celebs but for mobbing little kids like Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan and his friends outside a Mumbai restaurant. On Sunday, the kids had gathered at a posh eatery in the city to celebrate Sohail Khan's younger son Yohan's birthday.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which SRK's 11-year-old son AbRam can be seen leaving the restaurant along with his friends. However, as soon as they stepped out, the paps were seen blocking their way, all in a bid to click a few good pictures.

Even after the guards helped the kids get into the car, the photographers were seen flashing their cameras inside and one of the kids even covered his face and tried to block the cameras looming over them. Host Sohail Khan too requested the paps to let the kids go.

The incident did not go down well with netizens who slammed the paparazzi for chasing the kids. "They are kids where is your morality," an angry user commented, while another wrote, "Let them enjoy the privacy god damn it." "Media have no manners shame on you guys," a netizen wrote.

This is not the first time that the paps have come under the scanner for their unruly behaviour with celebs and their family members. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor had opened up on how they would follow her car to the gym and click her photos despite her being uncomfortable.

Mona Singh and Ayesha Khan too had raised concerns and had complained of paps clicking photos from inappropriate angles.

